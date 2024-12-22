Liam Payne recorded heartfelt love song for Naomi Campbell before his death

Liam Payne’s final days were marked by a deep sense of hope as he recorded a poignant love song for his ex, Naomi Campbell, just weeks before his tragic passing.
As per Dailymail, the former One Direction alum penned and recorded his final song as a tribute to his love for supermodel Naomi Campbell.
The source revealed, “Liam and Naomi dated for three or four months and, like all things with Liam, he took it very seriously. He was an emotional guy.”
“They didn’t have a big bust-up, it was more that they realized their relationship couldn’t last long-term because they were both juggling careers and travelling a lot,” the insider added.
The source mentioned, “Liam joked Naomi’s scent was so distinctive he could always smell it, even long after she’d left.”
Notably, Liam and his former ladylove parted ways amicably and they remained friends.
The lyrics read, ‘to get closer to you’ and reveal she was the one ‘who walked away.’
To note, Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell were romantically linked for several months in 2019 and the Night Changes crooner started composing the song Closer to You shortly after their break-up.