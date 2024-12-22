Victoria Beckham, David daughter Harper flaunts expensive makeup routine

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s daughter Harper Beckham has taken the internet by storm with her super expensive makeup routine.
On Saturday night, the fashion designer dropped an adorable video of her 13-year old using Victoria Beckham Beauty products.
She captioned the post, “I see #HarperSeven’s been in my makeup bag again! Xx Discover the @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty look.”
The list of product used by Harper included Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in Golden, FeatherFix Brow Gel in Medium Brunette, Reflect Highlighter Stick in Pearl, Posh Gloss in Ice
Harper can be seen using £195 worth of products from her mother’s makeup brand.
Previously, Victoria, 50, shared that her daughter can’t leave the house wearing makeup.
She told the Times, “She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally. Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favourite thing. She's obsessed.”
Notably, David and Victoria share four kids including Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, and Harper.