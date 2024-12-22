Mariah Carey makes first public appearance after Rihanna NSFW moment

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Mariah Carey has made first public appearance after NSFW moment with Rihanna last week.

On Saturday, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer, 55, was spotted in Aspen, Colorado.

She donned a knitted red mini-dress with snowy white accessories.

Mariah was spotted by paparazzi enjoying some pre-Christmas shopping in the upscale ski resort, flaunting a berry-red long-sleeved mini dress, compliments with Chanel accessories.

The pop icon looked dazzling in a Chanel knitted beanie hat along with matching fur-lined gloves, which she paired with knee-high snow boots that had a chunky heel.

Getty
Getty

On December 17, Rihanna attended Mariah Carey’s last show of Christmas Time tour.

Mariah signed Rihanna’s breast during her concert at the Barclays Center

As per People, Rihanna, 36,said while camera was focused on her, "Mariah Carey is signing my tit.”

The Fenty founder chose a fluffy tan jacket and a pair of sunglasses for the concert.

Two weeks ago, the Emotions crooner announced that she had to cancel three shows — in Pittsburgh, Newark, N.J., and Belmont, N.Y. — after getting flue.

She wrote on December 11, "Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

However, Mariah concluded her Christmas Time tour on December 17, 2024.

