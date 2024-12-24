Entertainment

Blake Lively's costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior

Blake Lively filmed 'A Simple Favor 2' with Michele Morrone after wrapping Justin Baldoni’s 'It Ends With Us'

  December 24, 2024
Blake Lively's A Simple Favor 2 co-star Michele Morrone has spoken out in support of her amid Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.

The Italian actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to support Lively, who has accused her It Ends with Us director and co-star of sexual harassment and retaliatory behavior.

“It’s usually not my thing to make those kinds of videos. but I think it’s time to stand up for a person that I really love and this person is Blake Lively,” he said in the clip.

Morrone further talked about meeting Lively on the set of A Simple Favor 2.

“I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain. We had the opportunity to talk about [it] me and her. Blake was in pain,” he added.

The 365 Days actor also linked The New York Times breakdown of the complaint and the allegations Lively has made about Baldoni.

“I’m really tried to see those kinds of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation,” he said.

Morrone concluded his video with a message of support for Lively, saying, “Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon.”

Blake Lively filmed A Simple Favor 2 shortly after wrapping It Ends With Us with Justin Baldoni.

