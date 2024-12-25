Bill Clinton released from hospital after flu treatment

Former US President Bill Clinton has been released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment for the flu.
As per BBC, the former president was taken to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, DC on Monday evening for medical tests and observation after he started having a fever.
A spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received.”
Bill, who was the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, has previously experienced heart-related health problems.
When he was 58 years old, Bill underwent quadruple bypass surgery after doctors discovered he had significant heart disease.
Ten years later, he had a blocked artery treated after experiencing chest pains.
After Bill left the presidency, he remained involved in public work by establishing the Clinton Foundation.
The foundation later collaborated with the American Heart Association to create the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.
In the previous month, Bill published a new book called Citizen: My Life After the White House.