Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the holiday after parting ways with estranged husband Ben Affleck!
Taking to her Instagram on Christmas Day, the Unstoppable starlet shared a carousel of snaps as she got into festive spirit with her family by her side.
With just snowflakes and snowman emojis in the caption, the Marry Me actress shared a slew of photos that featured her alongside daughter, Emme, 16, sister, Lynda Lopez, 53, and niece, Lucie, 16.
The first slide showcased JLo sitting in between Emme and Lucie as the trio posed for the snap all bundled up in warm clothing and coffees in their hands. The backdrop featured a mesmerizing snowy view.
Another photo from the carousel captured Lynda taking a selfie with her darling sister Jennifer, exuding elegance in furry coats while the sunglasses protected their beautiful eyes from the Sun.
One more image saw Emme and Lucie dressed in their PJs as they sat beside the beautifully decorated Christmas tree and all the gifts.
JLo’s post was quick to capture the attention of her ardent fans who quickly swamped the comment section with their heartwarming responses and reactions.
“Oh your smile is my favourite,” expressed a first.
A second penned, “Such a Beautiful Family JENNIFER & Merry Christmas hope your day is filled with joy and happiness and lots of goodies.”
Making a wish, a third wrote, “Merry Xmas to you and your Familia Jen.”
Meanwhile, one more commented, “Merry Christmas we love you.”
This Christmas marks Jennifer Lopez’s first holiday after parting ways with actor Ben Affleck this summer.
Moreover, it was recently reported by Page Six that Affleck has “purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book” for JLo as a Christmas present, noting that she’s a big fan of the author.