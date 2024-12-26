Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress, Jennifer Lopez, pulled plug on her marriage to Ben Affleck this summer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 26, 2024
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in the holiday after parting ways with estranged husband Ben Affleck!

Taking to her Instagram on Christmas Day, the Unstoppable starlet shared a carousel of snaps as she got into festive spirit with her family by her side.

With just snowflakes and snowman emojis in the caption, the Marry Me actress shared a slew of photos that featured her alongside daughter, Emme, 16, sister, Lynda Lopez, 53, and niece, Lucie, 16.

The first slide showcased JLo sitting in between Emme and Lucie as the trio posed for the snap all bundled up in warm clothing and coffees in their hands. The backdrop featured a mesmerizing snowy view.

Another photo from the carousel captured Lynda taking a selfie with her darling sister Jennifer, exuding elegance in furry coats while the sunglasses protected their beautiful eyes from the Sun.

One more image saw Emme and Lucie dressed in their PJs as they sat beside the beautifully decorated Christmas tree and all the gifts.

JLo’s post was quick to capture the attention of her ardent fans who quickly swamped the comment section with their heartwarming responses and reactions.

“Oh your smile is my favourite,” expressed a first.

A second penned, “Such a Beautiful Family JENNIFER & Merry Christmas hope your day is filled with joy and happiness and lots of goodies.”

Making a wish, a third wrote, “Merry Xmas to you and your Familia Jen.”

Meanwhile, one more commented, “Merry Christmas we love you.”

This Christmas marks Jennifer Lopez’s first holiday after parting ways with actor Ben Affleck this summer.

Moreover, it was recently reported by Page Six that Affleck has “purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book” for JLo as a Christmas present, noting that she’s a big fan of the author.

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez celebrates first Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech

King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns

China greenlights construction of world’s largest dam amid global concerns
Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16
Hudson Meek, ‘Baby Driver’ actor, dies at age 16
‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
‘Squid Game’ prize: How much is 45.6 billion won in USD?
Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement
Jennifer Love Hewitt shuts down age-shaming critics with bold statement
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti make Christmas a romantic affair: SEE
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Brawadis: From aspiring NBA analyst to YouTube sensation
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Reese Witherspoon drops beautiful family snaps on Christmas Day
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion
Britney Spears shares Christmas joy with son Jayden in emotional reunion
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of intimate Christmas bash with Stormi, Aire
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce's Christmas touchdown for Chiefs
Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce's Christmas touchdown for Chiefs
Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' at NFL halftime show
Beyoncé surprises fans with 'Cowboy Carter' at NFL halftime show
Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day
Sabrina Carpenter drops important reminder on Christmas Day
Emma Slater pens heartfelt note for twin sister Kelly Slater on birthday
Emma Slater pens heartfelt note for twin sister Kelly Slater on birthday