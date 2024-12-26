World

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after his health worsened

  • December 26, 2024
Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 26.

As per multiple outlets, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition on Thursday evening after his health worsened.

AIIMS Delhi confirmed Manmohan’s death, stating that he was undergoing treatment for “age-related medical conditions.”

The statement added, ”Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm.”

After the news of his death, many people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their sorrow and sympathy on social media.

Modi wrote on his social media account, X (formerly Twitter), “Dr Manmohan Singh ii and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

Key Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, immediately travelled to Delhi after hearing about Manmohan’s death.

Manmohan was one of the longest-serving prime minister in India. Before becoming Prime Minister, he served as the finance minister, where he played a crucial role in shaping India’s economic policies.

Manmohan is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their daughters Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh.

