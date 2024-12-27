Surge in demand for weight-loss drugs sparks price wars among pharmacies

Weight-loss injections are being heavily promoted to consumers in Britain, often through illegal methods.
As per The Guardian, experts have described this situation as a "wild west" environment for drug sales.
The demand for injections like Wegovy and Mounjaro has led to intense price competition among online pharmacies, with even traditional high-street pharmacies taking advantage of the rising demand.
Recently, the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk reported that global sales of Wegovy reached £1.94 billion in the third quarter of the year, which is a 48% increase from the previous quarter and exceeded expectations.
Roz Gittins, the chief pharmacy officer at the General Pharmaceutical Council, said,“Pharmacies should not create or use discount codes for prescription-only medicines (POMs), as this is a form of promotion of POMs. This includes the creation of codes for use for advertising, including on social media.”
A Superdrug spokesperson said, “Our Superdrug Online Doctor advertising is in full compliance with the ASA’s specific weight-loss service guidelines which allow for advertising of weight-loss services, provided no reference is made to any prescription-only medication that might be provided as part of the treatment.”
The statement added, “The Superdrug Online Doctor discount code is against the entire provision of the weight-loss service, which includes the healthcare clinician’s expert time and consultation and is not against the prescription-only-medicine.”