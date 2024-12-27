Royal

Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas was 'worlds away' from Royal Family's celebration at Sandringham

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Prince Harrys Christmas with Meghan Markle wasnt a golden ticket
Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'

Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle in Montecito has been totally different than the Royal Family's festivities at Sandringham.

Shortly after royal family members, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William, their kids, and others displayed a united front, royal expert spilled how this year's Christmas would have been for Harry.

The Sussexes, since moving to the US in 2020 have spent the festive seasons at their California mention with Megan's mom Doria.

Now a royal biographer Ingrid Seward has offered rare insights into Duke's Christmas, who used to call Sandringham Christmas a "golden ticket"

She told the Mirror, "The present opening on Christmas Eve with his extended family and then church and traditional Christmas lunch the next day. Then the Boxing Day pheasant shoot and in between loads of party games and drinking,"

The royal expert went on to share, "They will have picked a tree from the rows upon rows of Christmas pines in one of the local stores."

Analysing Harry and Meghan's Christmas festivities, Ingrid added, "Their house will be decorated, and the yard (garden) strung with festive lights. The wealthy residents of Montecito hire interior designers to decorate their houses and trees to perfection."

Comparing Harry's Christmas to the Royal Family, to which the couple wasn't invited, she added, "Back at Sandringham it will have been the traditional Christmas UK style that Harry knows so well."

 "King Charles would have loved the opportunity to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, but he knew inviting Harry and Meghan would have been awkward for the rest of the family. So, there was no official invitation," she explained.

It is pertinent to note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been on speaking terms with their Royal relatives since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, in 2023.

Harry in his book has made very shocking revelations about the royal family's mistreatment of his and his wife. 

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours

Selena Gomez drops video message after Justin, Hailey second baby rumours
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun

Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle

Khloé Kardashian ditches Christmas party after kids’ ‘scary’ health battle
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance

Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas
King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech
King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech
Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family
Kate Middleton makes candid confession about ‘losing’ royal family
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement after skipping Royal Family Christmas
Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute
Prince William fills huge void with Prince Harry’s substitute