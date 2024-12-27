Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'

Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle in Montecito has been totally different than the Royal Family's festivities at Sandringham.
Shortly after royal family members, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William, their kids, and others displayed a united front, royal expert spilled how this year's Christmas would have been for Harry.
The Sussexes, since moving to the US in 2020 have spent the festive seasons at their California mention with Megan's mom Doria.
Now a royal biographer Ingrid Seward has offered rare insights into Duke's Christmas, who used to call Sandringham Christmas a "golden ticket"
She told the Mirror, "The present opening on Christmas Eve with his extended family and then church and traditional Christmas lunch the next day. Then the Boxing Day pheasant shoot and in between loads of party games and drinking,"
The royal expert went on to share, "They will have picked a tree from the rows upon rows of Christmas pines in one of the local stores."
Analysing Harry and Meghan's Christmas festivities, Ingrid added, "Their house will be decorated, and the yard (garden) strung with festive lights. The wealthy residents of Montecito hire interior designers to decorate their houses and trees to perfection."
Comparing Harry's Christmas to the Royal Family, to which the couple wasn't invited, she added, "Back at Sandringham it will have been the traditional Christmas UK style that Harry knows so well."
"King Charles would have loved the opportunity to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, but he knew inviting Harry and Meghan would have been awkward for the rest of the family. So, there was no official invitation," she explained.
It is pertinent to note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been on speaking terms with their Royal relatives since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, in 2023.
Harry in his book has made very shocking revelations about the royal family's mistreatment of his and his wife.