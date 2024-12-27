Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday

Varun Dhawan is ringing in superstar Salman Khan’s milestone 59th birthday!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, December 27, the Baby John actor shared two snaps with the Dabangg actor along with a heartwarming birthday wish as Khan stepped into a new year of his life.
“Baby john and Bhai jaan. Happy birthday to youngest and naughtiest,” he penned alongside the photos.
The snaps were taken from Salman Khan’s cameo in Varun Dhawan’s recently released film Baby John that hit cinemas this Christmas Day.
Notably, the Ek Tha Tiger actor has made guest appearances in multiple movies of the Bhediya star that include Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and now the recent action-thriller film Baby John.
Several fans also made their ways to the comment section to drop their reactions and wishes on the post.
“Favs in a Frame,” expressed one, while another wrote, “Dono favourite hero ek sath mashallah.”
“Happy salman day,” a third stated, meanwhile a fourth wished, “Happy Birthday bhai jaan.”
Moreover, just a day earlier, Salman Khan turned to his Instagram handle and dropped his first look from the forthcoming film Sikandar and also announced the teaser release of the film.
However, the release got postponed due to the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and will now release tomorrow on December 28, 2024.