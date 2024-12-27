Trending

Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday

The ‘Baby John’ actor, Varun Dhawan, rang in the ‘Sikandar’ actor Salman Khan’s birthday with a heartwarming post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday
Varun Dhawan pens sweet note for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday

Varun Dhawan is ringing in superstar Salman Khan’s milestone 59th birthday!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, December 27, the Baby John actor shared two snaps with the Dabangg actor along with a heartwarming birthday wish as Khan stepped into a new year of his life.

“Baby john and Bhai jaan. Happy birthday to youngest and naughtiest,” he penned alongside the photos.

The snaps were taken from Salman Khan’s cameo in Varun Dhawan’s recently released film Baby John that hit cinemas this Christmas Day.

Notably, the Ek Tha Tiger actor has made guest appearances in multiple movies of the Bhediya star that include Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and now the recent action-thriller film Baby John.

Several fans also made their ways to the comment section to drop their reactions and wishes on the post.

“Favs in a Frame,” expressed one, while another wrote, “Dono favourite hero ek sath mashallah.”

“Happy salman day,” a third stated, meanwhile a fourth wished, “Happy Birthday bhai jaan.”

Moreover, just a day earlier, Salman Khan turned to his Instagram handle and dropped his first look from the forthcoming film Sikandar and also announced the teaser release of the film.

However, the release got postponed due to the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and will now release tomorrow on December 28, 2024.

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Dallas event organizers react to Hania Amir’s 'false' accusations
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Salman Khan's ‘Sikandar’ faces setback on his 59th birthday
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Sheheryar Munawar posts 'special' photos with Maheen Siddiqui from Mayoun
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Salman Khan unveils ‘Sikandar’ poster with exciting new update: Fans react
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Sonya Hussyn bids farewell to 2024 in style: PHOTOS
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Karan Johar makes unexpected move for his upcoming rom-com
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan enjoy Saboor Aly’s Christmas party with girl gang
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Hania Amir breaks silence on Dallas meet-and-greet controversy
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor drop EXCLUSIVE photos from Christmas party
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Imran Ashraf makes fan's dream come true
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar discuss early career struggles
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama