Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos

The grand-daughter of Princess Anne stepped out for Christmas Day alongside her parents Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

  • December 27, 2024
Lena Tindall looks every bit her mother Zara’s mini-me in adorable new Christmas photos that capture the festive spirit of the royal family.

As per Hello Magazine, the grand-daughter of Princess Anne stepped out for Christmas Day at Sandringham alongside her parents Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall and her older sister Mia Tindall for the royal Christmas walk.

Lena co-ordinated her look with her mum’s monochromatic ensemble, the six-year-old complemented Zara’s burgundy colors with a Reiss wool, navy tailored coat.

She complimented her dress with a pop of baby pink on her New Look headband, navy tights, and matching glossy, Mary Jane shoes.

The equestrian paired her trench coat with black suede L.K.Bennett heeled boots and a burgundy Lalage Beaumont handbag.

Zara accessorized her look with a stylish Juliette Millinery headband alongside braided detail and she matched the burgundy tones with glittery gold earrings.

Notably, Zara along with her husband Mike and kids outing came before King Charles’ annual address to the nation which was set to be broadcast at 3pm.

For the first time in more than ten years, it wasn't shot in a royal home; Charles shot it from a disused hospital chapel.

