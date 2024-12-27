OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry

OpenAI has unveiled a revamped for-profit structure to sustain its competitive edge in the increasingly costly AI industry.
As per Reuter on Friday, the parent company of ChatGPT presented its new structure, which aims to create a public benefit corporation.
The goal of this new structure is to facilitate capital raises and eliminate the limitations placed on the startup by its existing nonprofit parent.
According to the suggested framework, the current for-profit division of the ChatGPT creator will transform into a Delaware public benefit corporation (PBC).
OpenAI stated in a blog post that the nonprofit will have a "significant interest" in the PBC in the form of shares, as decided by independent financial consultants, and that it will be among the "best resourced nonprofits in history."
To note, in 2015, OpenAI was established as a non-profit organization focused on research, but four years later, it formed a for-profit division to obtain funding for the substantial expenses associated with AI development.
Its atypical framework allowed the nonprofit to oversee the for-profit division and was highlighted last year when Sam Altman was dismissed as CEO, only to come back days later following employee backlash over the decision.