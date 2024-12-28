Beyoncé’s dazzling NFL Half-Time show receives praise for Celebration of 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé lit up the NFL halftime stage with a dazzling performance hailed as 'breathtaking' and 'masterful,' showcasing hits from her Cowboy Carter album.
The Halo crooner delivered a spectacular performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Thursday.
Beyoncé performed an eight-song medley of tracks from her latest album which she released in March 2024.
During her performance, her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also joined her.
Beyonce’s performance garnered mix responses as some referred to it “as Christmassy as a Piña Colada on the beach.”
However, some critics referred to her cowboy-themed performance as "boring.”
The Guardian’s Ben Beaumont-Thomas said of the CUFF IT singer, “Beyoncé has occasionally been guilty of stiffness or boring regality in live performance, but she noticeably loosened up on the Renaissance world tour and continues to be thrillingly rangy here.”
Thomas added, “She prowls down bleachers filled with brass players and dancers, her eyes bugging out, her hands mock-testifying, her moves gleeful and antic in the manner of Black artists from Little Richard to Janelle Monaé.”
“Half-time shows are always stuffed harder than the day’s turkeys, but this quickly becomes a veritable turducken of hits: a megamix that pulls in My House then Riiverdance then Sweet Honey Buckiin’ with special guest Shaboozey.”
To note, Netflix announced in a press release on Thursday that more than 27 million Americans watched live the pop diva's 15-minute medley featuring eight songs.