Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey

The Princess of Wales encounters with touching moment during her Christmas walk

  December 28, 2024
Princess Kate expressed her heartfelt gratitude and deep admiration for those affected by cancer as she shared rare and poignant comments about their journeys.

While conversing with members of the crowd after the service at St Mary Magdalene church, one woman who had worked for Macmillan Cancer Support told Kate that she is an "inspiration to all patients".

Kate replied, "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families"

The Princess of Wales added, "People like you are doing all the hard work out there. I'm hugely grateful."

Another woman also told Kate, "We're all behind you, never forget that," to which the royal replied, "Thank you very much, [that's] so kind, nice to meet you."

Notably, Kate served looks in the elegant emerald green coat for the outing.

She arrived at a warm reception of flowers, presents, and cards while she took the opportunity to greet as many members of the public as possible.

Kate also gave a warm hug to fellow cancer patient, 73-year-old Karen Maclean from North Lincolnshire, who said she had had "20 years of cancer".

