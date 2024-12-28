Royal

King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

Donald Trump to become first elected politician to be hosted by the Bristish Royal Family twice

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harrys rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

The British Royal Family is considering to strengthen bond with US president-elect Donald Trump by taking a positive step.

As reported by The Telegraph, Trump is gearing to create history as the first elected politician in recent times to be hosted by the Royal Family for two state visits.

Number 10 and the UK Foreign Office is believed to be planning to extend an invitation to the incoming US president upon his return to the White House, with Buckingham Palace's support.

This new move is a reflection of UK's prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's developing strategy to benefit from Mr. Trump’s admiration for the monarchy for benefiting country's interests.

The outlet cited a senior Whitehall official's statement, who noted, “[Mr Trump] loves the Royal Family. Look at the fact he’s had his own photo album made of the last visit. Why wouldn’t we want a repeat?”

Official Royal Family archives dating back to 1954 confirm that no elected leader has ever been granted two state visits to the UK. 

As per Royal Family's archives dating back to 1954 only two monarchs have received this honour within that timeframe.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who visited in 1974 and 2000, and King Olav of Norway, who was hosted in 1963 and 1988.

On the other hand, Mr. Trump has often expressed admiration for the state visit he and his wife, Melania Trump, attended in June 2019, during his first term in office, along with his adult children.

It is pertinent to mention, this report comes amid Prince Harry's US visa struggles and a few months after Donald Trump vowed to review the Duke of Sussex's visa application, in which he reportedly lied about his drug usage.

Donald Trump, who believed to have huge respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II is also unhappy how Prince Harry has been portraying the Royal Family since moving to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020.

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction

1,329 tiny snails released on Atlantic Island to prevent extinction
Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use

Jameela Jamil calls out Hollywood on Ozempic use
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Edward, Sophie shifted to staff quarters amid space crunch at Royal Christmas
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice's new appearance hints at her 'special' position in Royal Family
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena shines in adorable Christmas photos
King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration
King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration
Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life
Prince George ‘substitutes’ Prince Harry in dad Prince William’s life
Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton
Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton