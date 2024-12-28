King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift

The British Royal Family is considering to strengthen bond with US president-elect Donald Trump by taking a positive step.
As reported by The Telegraph, Trump is gearing to create history as the first elected politician in recent times to be hosted by the Royal Family for two state visits.
Number 10 and the UK Foreign Office is believed to be planning to extend an invitation to the incoming US president upon his return to the White House, with Buckingham Palace's support.
This new move is a reflection of UK's prime minister Sir Keir Starmer's developing strategy to benefit from Mr. Trump’s admiration for the monarchy for benefiting country's interests.
The outlet cited a senior Whitehall official's statement, who noted, “[Mr Trump] loves the Royal Family. Look at the fact he’s had his own photo album made of the last visit. Why wouldn’t we want a repeat?”
Official Royal Family archives dating back to 1954 confirm that no elected leader has ever been granted two state visits to the UK.
As per Royal Family's archives dating back to 1954 only two monarchs have received this honour within that timeframe.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who visited in 1974 and 2000, and King Olav of Norway, who was hosted in 1963 and 1988.
On the other hand, Mr. Trump has often expressed admiration for the state visit he and his wife, Melania Trump, attended in June 2019, during his first term in office, along with his adult children.
It is pertinent to mention, this report comes amid Prince Harry's US visa struggles and a few months after Donald Trump vowed to review the Duke of Sussex's visa application, in which he reportedly lied about his drug usage.
Donald Trump, who believed to have huge respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II is also unhappy how Prince Harry has been portraying the Royal Family since moving to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020.