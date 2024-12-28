Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement

Justin Bieber is apparently seeking spiritual "healing" amid tumultuous time!
In recent months, the Sorry singer has been under public scrutiny due to controversy surrounding his past interactions with Sean "Diddy" Combs and the surprise engagement announcement of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
Now, taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, Bieber penned an extremely emotional spirtual note.
"How can I really believe Jesus is really with me? Well for me Justin, its simply His goodness that keeps convincing me," he wrote.
The Never Say Never crooner continued, "Every time I thought he wouldn’t show up for me, He always has. I’m convinced he is the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all of the days of my life."
"Providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal," he added.
The recent arrest of music mogul ignited rumors, suggesting that Bieber was one of Diddy's alleged victims.
Not just that, the speculation also sparked a flurry of resurfaced videos and photos of the two.
Amidst the swirling controversy, Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, announced her engagement to music producer, Benny Blanco.