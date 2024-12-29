Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas

Prince Andrew, who skipped Royal Christmas at Sandringham this year, is facing criticism for his decision, with royal expert calling the move as "poor judgement".
Royal Correspondent Katie Nicholl slammed Andrew's decision, who was seen with her ex wife Sarah Ferguson minutes before King Charles's Christmas speech.
"I hate to say this but along with very poor judgement on Andrew's part is, he seems hellbent on clinging onto that power that he had as the Duke of York and as a royal player, whether that is representing the family overseas or simply being there at Christmas,” she told Royal Beat.
Katie continued, "There should be some element of him just recognising that in order to protect his brother the King, [and] the Royal Family’s reputation at the end of a very difficult year, the dignified and graceful thing for him to have done is for him to have made the choice to sit it out.
“But he never seems to do that and it comes with a cost to the reputation of the Royal Family unfortunately,” she added.
Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties and returned royal titles in 2019 after his controversial Newsnight interview.
Earlier this month, the Duke of York embroiled in another scandal for being a "close confidant" of Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK on national security grounds.