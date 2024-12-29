Royal

Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas

Prince Andrew skipped Royal Christmas at Sandringham this year amid spy scandal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Familys Christmas
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas

Prince Andrew, who skipped Royal Christmas at Sandringham this year, is facing criticism for his decision, with royal expert calling the move as "poor judgement".

Royal Correspondent Katie Nicholl slammed Andrew's decision, who was seen with her ex wife Sarah Ferguson minutes before King Charles's Christmas speech.

"I hate to say this but along with very poor judgement on Andrew's part is, he seems hellbent on clinging onto that power that he had as the Duke of York and as a royal player, whether that is representing the family overseas or simply being there at Christmas,” she told Royal Beat.

Katie continued, "There should be some element of him just recognising that in order to protect his brother the King, [and] the Royal Family’s reputation at the end of a very difficult year, the dignified and graceful thing for him to have done is for him to have made the choice to sit it out.

“But he never seems to do that and it comes with a cost to the reputation of the Royal Family unfortunately,” she added.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties and returned royal titles in 2019 after his controversial Newsnight interview.

Earlier this month, the Duke of York embroiled in another scandal for being a "close confidant" of Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK on national security grounds.

Russia warns of environmental catastrophe after massive oil spill in Black Sea

Russia warns of environmental catastrophe after massive oil spill in Black Sea
Two-year-old George makes history as youngest to beat cancer with Nanoknife

Two-year-old George makes history as youngest to beat cancer with Nanoknife
Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement

Justin Bieber seeks spiritual 'healing' days after Selena Gomez engagement
Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024

Miley Cyrus bids emotional goodbye to 'bittersweet' 2024
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Princess Kate balances recovery, Royal duties in inspirational comeback
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent
Lady Louise spends Christmas without boyfriend despite Meghan Markle's precedent