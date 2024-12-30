Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark five years of marriage with romantic dinner

Trending

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 28, 2019

  by Web Desk
  December 30, 2024
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain  are marking five years of togetherness!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress shared a slew of adorble photos from their intimate 5th anniversary dinner.

"Anniversary Dinner. In my @thesaarigirl era," she wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Iqra could be seen donning elegant black sari styled with stunning green earrings, looking drop-dead gorgoeus.

Meanwhile, Yasir looked dapper in an all black matching outfit.

One picture showed Iqra planting a warm kiss on Yasir's cheek while another featured them posing for the camera with wide smiles on their face.

Earlier to this, Iqra penned a heartfelt tribute for yasir to celebrate their anniversary along with photos from a their recent shoot.

"We’ve survived five years of love, laughter and Netflix password sharing. Here’s to many more to come. Love you more with each passing year. Happy Anniversary Baby," she penned. 

Yasir also posted a carousel of their photos through the years with a sweet tribute.

“Jokes apart I really think you’ve changed my life in a good way. Roses are red and violets are blue. But I don’t care about these flowers. I only care about you,” he wrote.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 28, 2019.

