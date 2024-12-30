Sci-Tech

UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy warned that young people are increasingly turning to online platforms

  • December 30, 2024
The UK government is urging video platforms like YouTube to prioritise better quality content for children.

As per BBC, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy warned that young people are increasingly turning to online platforms for entertainment rather than watching traditional television.

She point out that online platforms may not prioritise educational programs or content aimed at promoting emotional and mental well-being.

Nandy explained that she had sent letters to YouTube and other similar platforms along with the regulator Ofcom.

In these letters, she asked them to make more appropriate and high quality children’s content easier to find and access on their platforms.

In response, a YouTube spokesperson said it "provides kids and teens with safe, age appropriate online experiences that allow them to learn, grow and explore.”

Nandy expressed that online platforms were failing to promote the "widest range" of material. [It's] something that affects my family, like every family around the country.”

She praised UK-produced children's TV for its educational value, saying it helps children understand the world.

However, she pointed out that online users often do not promote this content enough, so children often do not see it when they watch videos on popular websites.

Nandy further said that the government is trying to reach an agreement with online platforms to promote suitable children’s content.

However, she also suggested that if the platforms don’t agree, the government is ready to take stronger actions to address the issue.

UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content

