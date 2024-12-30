Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez erases Ben Affleck’s chapter from her life with jaw-dropping move

The ‘Marry Me’ actress, Jennifer Lopez, boldly dismissed Ben Affleck in a shocking move

  • December 30, 2024

There’s no place left for Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez’s life!

On Monday, December 30, JLo shared a heartwarming video montage in which she shared a quick recap of 2024 while bidding farewell to the year and geared up to welcome the forthcoming year 2025.

The video featured some memorable moments from the actress’s year including her mesmerizing 2024 Met Gala appearance, Atlas’s red carpet premiere, some clips from her recent films Unstoppable and This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, some musical performances and also a nod to her orange drink viral moment.

However, in a shocking and surprising move, the Marry Me actress’s video did not feature even a single moment of hers with estranged husband Ben Affleck, giving an idea that she has now completely erased his chapter from her life.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the thing. In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go,” the actress stated in the video which were her statements from some past interviews.

She also said, "What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come. I can sit here with my heart and soul intact, and still feel really full of love."

Concluding the video, Lopez expressed, "It's gonna get better, and it always does. It's a beautiful life in that way,” as the video ended with a text that read, “See you in 2025!”

To note, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from actor Ben Affleck in the summer of 2024.

