Rihanna mocked for ‘horrible’ karaoke performance amid retirement rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • December 31, 2024
Rihanna found herself in the hot seat after a recent karaoke performance went viral, with critics dubbing it "horrible.”

On Sunday, the Diamond crooner performed at the Girls Love Karaoke event as the clips from the evening went viral on social media.

After the videos went viral, Rihanna faced backlash for performing her hits Needed Me and Sex With Me.

One fan took to X (former Twitter) account to comment on her video, “Is this really Rihanna? My cat can sing better.”

“The mic was bleeding,” another added.

A third commentator questioned, "Is this edited this sounds horrible.”

“She’s not joking or trolling; she sounded like this during her live performance at the MTV Awards,” someone else wrote.

In a shared video the R&B singer looked ravishing in an oversized fur hat, graphic Tupac shirt, jeans, and Bottega Veneta boots.

Notably, her performance came after she ignited the speculations over her music retirement last months during her speech about God having “other plans” for her career.

In an event she shared, “Music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me.”

Since the 2019 music release, the Savage X Fenty designer is more focused on her lingerie and cosmetic brands.

