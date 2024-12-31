Prince William, Princess Kate bid farewell to 2024 with heartwarming recap

Prince William and Kate Middleton are bidding a heartwarming goodbye to December!
Taking to their joint Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 31, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel of delightful photos and videos as they recapped the whole month on the last day of 2024.
The carousel opened with a captivating animated clip that read “Welcome to the December Rewind.”
Right below the text was another note that stated, “Tap to see this month’s highlights…”
Kate and William kicked off this year’s last month with the anticipated Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, which became the first highlight of the recap.
In the next story was a clip from the service with a gratitude note that read, “Thank you to all who attended to celebrate this year’s theme of love and empathy.”
Following this was the third slide that featured a snap of the princess from behind at the Community carol services. It also mentioned a text that detailed, “There were also 15 regional carol services across the UK celebrating togetherness, love, empathy and kindness.”
The next December highlight was of The Passage charity event. William has a long history with the organization that dates back to childhood when he used to visit the London-based charity that helps the homeless with his late mom, Princess Diana.
“Serving Christmas lunch at The Passage,” read the story in which the prince can be seen serving food.
Next in the carousel was a clip of the prince from the Earthshot report, followed by the next one that featured one more clip with a statement, “Plus a game of darts with @hannah_waddingham to talk more about @earthshotprize.”
The heartwarming rewind then showcased the Christmas card released by the Prince and Princess this year that featured a snap of William and Kate along with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
“Merry Christmas! Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas,” it read.
Meanwhile, the last slide featured a thank you note mention the Instagram handles of The Royal Family, Westminster Abbey London, Charlie Mackesy, Homewards UK, Passage Charity, Earthshot Prize, and Hannah Waddingham.