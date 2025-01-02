Sports

Serena Williams reacts to Meghan Markle surprise return to Instagram

Duchess of Sussex, in a surprising new move, made a comeback to Instagram

  • January 02, 2025
Meghan Markle's surprise return on the social media site Instagram has sparked a reaction from tennis star Serena Williams.

According to Sportskeeda, a former American tennis professional has entered into the New Year by sending love to her close friend and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry's wife rang in 2025 by making a surprise comeback on Instagram.

The Suits star marked her return to the 'gram with a beachside video in which she could be seen in a white dress, running playfully off the beach and writing “2025” on the wet sand with her finger.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner reshared a royal family member’s video on her story with a smiling face with hearts emoji.

The tennis legend and Markel have been two of the closest friends for more than a decade now, since they became friends at the Super Bowl in 2010.

Williams was also among the selected guests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Moreover, the 14-time Grand Slam Doubles title winner back in 2019 reflected on her special bond with Markel after winning the Wimbledon finals, saying, “It's so good to have people like that, just to know. such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what... such a fan of the sport.”

Williams also co-hosted Markel's New York baby shower in 2019.

