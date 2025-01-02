Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Squid Game’ season 3? Netflix breaks silence

Netflix had made a surprise announcement about Leonardo DiCaprio role in Squid Game season 3.
Ever since rumour mills started churning that the Hollywood bigwig will appear in the hit show, the media giant was left with no choice but to issue an urgent statement.
The Squid Game season 2 turned out to be a success, becoming Netflix’s most-watched debut with 68 million hits in its first four days.
A Korean news outlet OSEN released an exclusive report that Leonardo will appear in “the Netflix mega hit Squid Game 3.”
On January 1, 2025, the media outlet wrote, “Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will be appearing in the Netflix mega hit Squid Game 3. Filming has already been completed, and he is said to make a surprise appearance in Season 3, which will be released this summer.”
The statement further read, “It is said that the amount of screen time will not be long, and the exact character, etc. are being kept under wraps due to concerns about spoilers.”
A fan posted the screenshot of the news headline and wrote on X, “omg Leonardo DiCaprio appearing in Squid Game Season 3 was not on my 2025 list.”
Notably, the second season of the popular Korean show was released on December 26, 2024.