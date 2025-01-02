Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne is set to make a grand public appearance after Zara Tindall and Mike were spotted at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races with their three kids.
Notably, this marks their first public appearance with Mia, ten, Lucas, three, and Lena, six, after celebrating Christmas with King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and the rest of royals.
The Princess Royal will attend the 2025 Oxford Farming Conference at the Examination Schools, High Street, Oxford, on January 9, 2025.
Anne was previously publicly spotted with Charles at the Sunday church service.
The Oxford Farming Conference made an official announcement on the website which read, “The 2025 conference, themed, 'Facing Change, Finding Opportunity.’ Taking place from 8th-10th January 2025, the conference will draw a diverse group of experts, pioneers and changemakers from across the globe to address the critical issues facing agriculture today.”
Dr. Venkatachalam Murugan, Professor Jude Capper , Dr. Venkatachalam Murugan, Colin Ferguson, Olly Hicks, Gaia Vince, Dr. Bram Govaerts and Professor Piers Forster are among the renowned speakers for the huge event.
It is pertinent to mentioned that Princess Anne, King Charles, William and Kate had always been vocal about environment issues and climate change.