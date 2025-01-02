Royal

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

The Princess Royal follows footsteps of daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne is set to make a grand public appearance after Zara Tindall and Mike were spotted at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races with their three kids.

Notably, this marks their first public appearance with Mia, ten, Lucas, three, and Lena, six, after celebrating Christmas with King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate and the rest of royals.

The Princess Royal will attend the 2025 Oxford Farming Conference at the Examination Schools, High Street, Oxford, on January 9, 2025.

Anne was previously publicly spotted with Charles at the Sunday church service.

The Oxford Farming Conference made an official announcement on the website which read, “The 2025 conference, themed, 'Facing Change, Finding Opportunity.’ Taking place from 8th-10th January 2025, the conference will draw a diverse group of experts, pioneers and changemakers from across the globe to address the critical issues facing agriculture today.”

Dr. Venkatachalam Murugan, Professor Jude Capper , Dr. Venkatachalam Murugan, Colin Ferguson, Olly Hicks, Gaia Vince, Dr. Bram Govaerts and Professor Piers Forster are among the renowned speakers for the huge event.

It is pertinent to mentioned that Princess Anne, King Charles, William and Kate had always been vocal about environment issues and climate change.

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals

Cancer early diagnosis gives over 50% of patients survival hope, NHS reveals
John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo

John Travolta welcomes new year with sweet family photo
Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike

Princess Anne set to make public appearance after Zara Tindall, Mike
Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey
Meghan Markle sparks divorce rumours with major flaw in Instagram return
Meghan Markle sparks divorce rumours with major flaw in Instagram return
Kate Middleton receives bad news after Meghan Markle's Instagram comeback
Kate Middleton receives bad news after Meghan Markle's Instagram comeback
Zara Tindall, Mike make first public appearance with kids after Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike make first public appearance with kids after Christmas
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert
Princess Charlene makes impactful speech alongside Prince Albert
Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return
Kate Middleton's brother makes surprise revelation amid Meghan's Insta return
Princess Kate excited to celebrate 43rd birthday with Prince William
Princess Kate excited to celebrate 43rd birthday with Prince William
Zara Tindall shares special outing with son Lucas after his royal event absence
Zara Tindall shares special outing with son Lucas after his royal event absence
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo breaks silence after her major U-turn
Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed
Duchess Sophie’s diplomatic trick to avoid ‘internal politics’ revealed
Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event
Sarah Ferguson leaves Prince Andrew to celebrate major event
Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer