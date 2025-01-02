Gymnastics legend Agnes Keleti passes away at 103

Agnes Keleti, the world's oldest living Olympic gold medallist and a Holocaust survivor, has passed away at the age of 103.
As per BBC Sports, Agnes passed away on Thursday, January 2 at the Budapest Military Hospital, where she was receiving treatment for heart failure and breathing difficulties.
Agnes is recognized as one of the most successful Jewish Olympic athletes. She won 10 gymnastics medals, including five gold medals.
When celebrating her 100th birthday, she said, "These 100 years felt to me like 60. I live well. And I love life. It's great that I'm still healthy,” as per Sky News.
As per the Hungarian Olympic Committee (HOC), Agnes was able to escape being deported to Nazi death camps during the Holocaust by hiding in a village south of Budapest, using fake documents.
However, her father and several relatives were not as fortunate and died in the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Agnes was born in Budapest in 1921 and after the Melbourne Games, she moved to Israel where she got married and had two children. She later became a gymnastics coach for the Israeli Olympic gymnastics team.