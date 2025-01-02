Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’

Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs begins his New Year with cancer awareness at The Real Full Monty show.
According to People, the American actor along with five other celebrities appeared in the special New Year The Real Full Monty show in which "a daring group of male celebrities" strip down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.
Talking to the People, Diggs says of the cast, “"Embarrassingly, I thought I was just doing Anthony Anderson a favor and supporting cancer. But then once we got there and we really started to talk about these issues, everyone started opening up and we got to know each other on a different level.”
“That informed the performance, instead of it being this cute striptease with all these middle-aged men, it meant something,” he added further.
Along with Diggs, James Van Der Beek, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and longtime Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli also made appearance in the special airing on Fox.