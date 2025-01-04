Royal

Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Meghan Markle has recently returned to social media and released a new Netflix show trailer

  • January 04, 2025


Prine Harry’s close pal has made an emotional plea to fans for the Duke of Sussex as Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight.

Raimana Van Bastolaer, Harry’s surf instructor and friend, has taken to his Instagram account on Wednesday urged fans to be supportive of him.

“Don’t hate, don’t be mad, don’t be jealous!! Be supportive for brother Harry. Let’s go 2025!!!,” he wrote in the caption.

Raimana also shared a series of photos of Prince Harry while surfing.

Prince Harry’s friend’s support comes as Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, gears up for release.

Markle made also returned to Instagram on New Year's Day with sharing a video of herself, rrunning on the beach and writing “2025” in the sand.

The next day, the Suits actress shared the trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on her newly launched Instagram account.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan,” she wrote in the caption.

