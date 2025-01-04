Ayeza Khan shares glimpse into her conversations with kids about acting

Ayeza Khan has shared a glimpse into hilarious conversation with her bids about her acting job.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Pyaray Afzal actress shared a screenshot of her selfies with different facial expressions, which she sends to her kids while she's shooting.
“The selfies I send to my kids while I'm shooting, the funniest part is, they want to know what I'm doing,” she wrote along the screenshot.
Ayeza went on to share, “They still don't fully understand my acting job since I go to the set with makeup on and come back in different clothes each time like Hoorain asking, Where did you change your clothes? or Who wiped off your makeup? and How did you get hurt? Is this for real? What did you act today? Can you show me the acting? Did you say, ‘Pagal hun main’ today?”
“Both my kids ask so many questions that I never even answered my mom throughout my entire career, but yeh jo Chahai pouch sktay hai or suggest b krsktay ha... Bachay jo Humaray ha!,” she added.
Ayeza Khan tied the knot Danish Taimoor in 2014, after years dating. The couple shares two kids together, an elder daughter, Hoorain and a son, Rayyan.