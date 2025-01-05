Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch 

Entertainment

Joe Jonas has given a rare update on his brothers' iconic purity rings while playfully teasing his siblings.

On January 3rd, the 35-year-old English songwriter and singer posted a video of himself on his TikTok account to share an update about this famous jewellery piece with his well-wishers and admirers.

In the early 2000s, the Jonas Brothers, including Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, used to wear rings referred to as 'purity rings' to symbolise their commitment to virginity.

In a viral clip, Joe was seen lip-syncing to a popular TikTok soundbite from a renowned actor, Russell Crowe's famous character in his 2020 movie, Unhinged.

He humourously shared that he and his brothers no longer wear the rings, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

The father-of-two mouthed the line, "I don't even think you know what a bad day is."

He additionally wrote a fun-filled message over his video that reads, "When someone's complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewellery that let everybody know that they're a virgin."

Joe penned a playful caption under his post, "Triggered by accessories."

The singer-turned-actor also responded to several users who recalled his purity ring days.

When one fan commented, "He didn’t hold back," Joe cheekily replied, "Is it bad I wanted one [because] of all."

