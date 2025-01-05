Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rock coordinated new look with twins

Royal

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are twinning with their twins!

The Royal couple of Monaco rang in the New Year 2025 in style as they aced stunning coordinated fits with their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

In the family snaps that were captured at the Prince’s Palace, Princess Charlene welcomed 2025 in a spectacular style wearing luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The mesmerizing navy-blue gown added charm to the princess’ elegance and featured long sleeves, trailing skirt, and a bateau neckline.

Standing in front of the utterly captivating Christmas tree which was decorated with bells, lights, and ribbons, Princess Gabriella was seen giving a nod to her mother by wearing a coordinated sleeveless ensemble adorned with sequins.

Meanwhile, the father-son duo, Prince Albert and Prince Jacques rocked navy suits alongside the gorgeous princesses as they posed to be photographed.

Notably, Albert also delivered a speech on New Year’s Eve and wished, “In this season of celebration and sharing, our children join us in extending our best wishes to you. May this New Year bring happiness, health and success to you and to all those you hold dear."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, who share Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, got united in a wedlock on July 1, 2011. 

