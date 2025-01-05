World Test Championship 2025: Australia to face South Africa in final at Lord's

Australia has booked its spot in the World Test Championship 2025 after beating India in the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
According to Cricket One, WTC defending champion Australia on Sunday, January 5, 2025, defeated India by six wickets to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.
After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the WTC finals spot, Australia skipper Pat Cummins expressed, “It’s unreal, it’s been an amazing series. It felt like it was kind of seesawing throughout the whole series, so to finish it 3-1, to hold the trophy, is an amazing feeling.”
“I’m immensely proud; I absolutely love playing with these guys, and it’s been a lot of fun along the way as well,” he continued.
The Aussie batters chased the target of 162 runs after lunch on the third of the fifth match in Sydney, Australia, confirming its berth in the finals against South Africa on June 11, 2025, at Lord’s, London.
Notably, South Africa secured its place in the finals after winning the first match in the ongoing test series against Pakistan.