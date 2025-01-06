Entertainment

Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance

The ‘Babygirl’ starlet Nicole Kidman turned heads with her show-stopping appearance at Golden Globes Awards 2025

  • January 06, 2025
Age is just a number for Nicole Kidman!

At the Golden Globes 2025, the 57-year-old Babygirl starlet made a show-stopping appearance, taking all the attention to herself only.

The actress slipped into a jaw-dropping, shimmery backless Balenciaga gown that revealed her toned waist. To complement her enchanting metallic look, she wore a matching watch and butterfly-shaped earrings.

But what caught much more attention was the Big Little Lies actress’s high ponytail that featured voluminous blonde extensions, styled by the famous celebrity stylist Adir Abergel.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, January 5, the stylist shared a joint-post in which he shared a couple of Kidman’s snaps along with a caption that read, “Our babygirl is glowing for the Globes.”

Fans were also quick to gush over the actress for the glamorous look.

“Out of this world, gorgeous,” praised a fan, while another penned, “She’s so hot!!!!!! The entire look is a slay.”

A third gushed, “Not sure I’ve seen anything so classy and sexy and gorgeous. You go girl.”

“She clearly has found the fountain of youth!!! Smoking hotdogs!!! Great for you Nicole and Team Adir!!!!!” a fourth stated.

Notably, Nicole Kidman was nominated in the category of “Best female actor in a film – drama” for her recently released movie Babygirl.

However, the award was won by Fernanda Torre for her impressive performance in I’m Still Here.

