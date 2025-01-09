King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute

King Charles has penned a heartfelt wish for Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday.
The Princess of Wales was honoured by the royal family on her big day.
On January 9, the British monarch posted a picture of Catherin on Instagram Story and wrote a touching message.
The royal family captioned the birthday post, “Happy birthday to Princess of Wales (cake emoji).”
Notably, this marks the first post of Charles and Queen Camilla after Meghan Markle’s return on Instagram last week.
According to Mirror, Princess Kate has prepared herself for for a “gradual return” to royal duties after celebrating birthday with the family.
Some reports have suggested that Prince William will try to make this big day more “special” with a surprise gift.
Kate celebrated her birthday in Windsor after returning from Sandringham House, the Queen's country estate in Norfolk.
On the work front, the future Queen will make public appearance at Fire Service College on January 16, according to the official website of royal family.
It is pertinent to note that the Prince of Wales has yet to wish his wife on her 43rd birthday.