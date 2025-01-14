King Charles becomes Princess Kate's ‘biggest fan’ after her new move

Kate Middleton’s “impressive” move has made King Charles III her “biggest fan.”
The British monarch appointed the Princess of Wales as a Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2024, an order which was founded by King George V in 1917.
A royal commentator Christopher Andersen discussed how Princess Kate "impressed" his majesty with her major move to earn the honour and “perfect future Queen” title during a chat with Fox News.
The expert mention that since the pair shared cancer battle together, they have strengthened their bond in ways neither could have imagined.
He said, "King Charles was so impressed with her grace and grit that he bestowed a singular honour on Kate, making her a Royal Companion of Honour, an unmistakable sign of his faith in her ability to help carry the monarchy forward."
As per the report, Charles is extremely “fond and proud” of his daughter-in-law.
"I believe he is one of her biggest fans. They share similar passions, and he recognises her wow factor, empathy and resilience. She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III,” Christopher explained.
Catherine has also helped revolutionise royal parenting after welcoming George, Charlotte and Louis with Prince William.
King Charles “knows that when the time comes, she will seamlessly transition into the perfect future Queen."
Notably, his majesty will embark on his first royal trip of 2025 to Poland later this month.