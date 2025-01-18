Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hint at upcoming music with exciting video

The 'Emilia Pérez' star and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  |
  • January 18, 2025

After collaborating on the superhit track, Single Soon, Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are all set to make new music again. 

The renowned record producer has subtly hinted at a music collaboration with the Calm Down hitmaker on Friday, January 17, by sharing a short clip on his official TikTok handle.

In the viral clip, Blanco was seen responding to a fan query, who requested him to release fresh music with Gomez.

The fan asked, "Benny please make some new songs for our queen."

In response, the 36-year-old songwriter released a three-second snippet featuring Love On crooner.

Blanco began the footage by opening a door and found Gomez sitting on a sofa with a professional mic positioned in front of her. 

He said, "Hi," to the singer, who replied with a beaming smile on her face. 

The songwriter captioned his post, "Replying to @Esme Hermes in case tik tok doesn't exist next week."

As Blanco's post gained popularity on social media, several fans took to his comments section to showcase their excitement and enthusiasm for an upcoming collaboration.

One admirer penned, "SELENA RECORDING NEW MUSIC??? BENNY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

"Yes finally. I miss her sad and sentimental song. Selena has the best tone and emotion for a sad song. She can touch my heart with those types of songs. She’s my fav ever and still," another fan commented.

As of now, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have not confirmed their musical partnership. 

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, last worked on their best-selling song, Single Soon, which was released in 2023. 

