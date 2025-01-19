Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video 

Joe Jonas recently surprised his fans by revealing his new bold look.
The 35-year-old American actor-singer shared a playful video on his TikTok handle on Thursday, January 16th, featuring his full drag attire.
In the six-second viral clip, Joe was seen dressed as a woman, opting for heavy makeup on his face with a layered bob wig.
He completed his dramatic look with a stunning black satin dress.
The father-of-two also showcased his spectacular acting skills by lip-syncing over a popular TikTok sound bite that stated, "I’m going roller skating, don’t touch my stuff!"
Another detail that grabbed the attention of netizens was his hilarious caption as he simply dropped a nail paint emoji.
As Joe's TikTok video clip gained traction on social media, several of his fans flocked to the comments section to express their heartfelt reactions over his new look.
One fan penned, "Glam is on point though."
"I’m obsessed with this I can’t explain it," another fan sarcastically commented.
A third fan chimed in, "The lip colour does bring out the gorgeous color of your eyes in this."
However, Joe Jonas has not clarified why he was dressed as a woman. While some fans speculate that this might be a teaser for a new character in an upcoming film.