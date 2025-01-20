Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle

Halsey has opened up about her health battle and how it impacted her life.
The You Should Be Sad crooner posted an old picture of herself to show the “miracle” of her health journey.
She confessed to her 30.9 million Instagram followers that it was a “miracle” she came this far after a two-year battle with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.
Halsey wrote, “Hey. I just wanna say; I looked and felt like this two years ago and every step forward I have come since then is a miracle. I’m figuring it out on my own time, thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride. Also I’m cute as fuck now, so that’s great.”
The Gasoline hitmaker thanked her fans and her friends for sticking by her side during the tough times.
A fan commented under her post, “Anyone that can feel better about where they came from deserve to be rallied around! And anyone that couldn't understand how ama,zing they are and did their best; deserve the same! Love how much you feel for the world.”
Another praised the pop icon, “You look fabulous, Halsey! Just keep putting one foot in front of the other…you are amazing.”
Earlier this month, Halsey had to evacuate her Los Angeles home amid the LA wildfires.