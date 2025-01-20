Entertainment

Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle

Halsey reveals biggest 'miracle' during her health battle with lupus and a rare t-cell disorder

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle
Halsey takes internet by storm with major revelations about health battle

Halsey has opened up about her health battle and how it impacted her life.

The You Should Be Sad crooner posted an old picture of herself to show the “miracle” of her health journey.

She confessed to her 30.9 million Instagram followers that it was a “miracle” she came this far after a two-year battle with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

Halsey wrote, “Hey. I just wanna say; I looked and felt like this two years ago and every step forward I have come since then is a miracle. I’m figuring it out on my own time, thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride. Also I’m cute as fuck now, so that’s great.”


The Gasoline hitmaker thanked her fans and her friends for sticking by her side during the tough times.

A fan commented under her post, “Anyone that can feel better about where they came from deserve to be rallied around! And anyone that couldn't understand how ama,zing they are and did their best; deserve the same! Love how much you feel for the world.”

Another praised the pop icon, “You look fabulous, Halsey! Just keep putting one foot in front of the other…you are amazing.”

Earlier this month, Halsey had to evacuate her Los Angeles home amid the LA wildfires. 

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts

Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with heartfelt gesture amid NFL series
Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference
Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference
James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'
Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover
Brittany Mahomes enters 'The Golden Era' with new makeover
Justin Bieber, Hailey join Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner for glam outing
Justin Bieber, Hailey join Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner for glam outing
Gigi Hadid takes big step for ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
Gigi Hadid takes big step for ex Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance
Olivia Rodrigo joins Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga for LA wildfire relief concert
Olivia Rodrigo joins Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga for LA wildfire relief concert
‘Harry Potter’ director Chris spills exciting beans about new TV adaptation
‘Harry Potter’ director Chris spills exciting beans about new TV adaptation
Paris Hilton, sister Nicky announce exciting family fest
Paris Hilton, sister Nicky announce exciting family fest
David Lynch's children break silence on his death
David Lynch's children break silence on his death