Entertainment

Chris Brown takes legal action against Warner Bros, demands $500 million

Chris Brown drops bombshell lawsuit on Warner Bros for portraying him as a ‘serial rapist, abuser’ in a documentary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 22, 2025
Chris Brown takes legal action against Warner Bros, demands $500 million
Chris Brown takes legal action against Warner Bros, demands $500 million

Chris Brown has taken a major legal action against Warner Bros after a documentary claimed he was a “serial rapist and a sexual abuser.”

In the defamation suit, the musician is demanding £500 million.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, demanded a jury trial and a thorough investigation of docuseries, Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

“To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth. Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown,” the suit read.

The statement further read, “Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence (the ‘Documentary’), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”

As per Deadline, the lawsuit stated that “Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex-related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

Moreover, Chris would donate a portion of $500m in damages to the “survivors of sexual abuse.”

Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors’ advice over ill health

Sting makes shocking career decision on doctors’ advice over ill health
Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot

Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot
Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement

Prince Harry wins big against NGN group after major settlement
Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance

Dylan O'Brien receives exciting news ahead of next big appearance

Khloé Kardashian makes huge confession about 'dating' life
Khloé Kardashian makes huge confession about 'dating' life
Hailey Bieber shares first post after Justin Bieber divorce drama
Hailey Bieber shares first post after Justin Bieber divorce drama
BLACKPINK Jennie drops exciting teaser of debut album 'Ruby', featuring top US artists
BLACKPINK Jennie drops exciting teaser of debut album 'Ruby', featuring top US artists
Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?
Ryan Gosling set to join Shawn Levy for next 'Star Wars' film?
Blake Lively makes bombshell claims against Justin Baldoni’s 'latest stunt'
Blake Lively makes bombshell claims against Justin Baldoni’s 'latest stunt'
Justin Baldoni slams down Blake Lively's claims with ‘It Ends With Us’ clip
Justin Baldoni slams down Blake Lively's claims with ‘It Ends With Us’ clip
Addison Rae shares insights on her relationship with Omer Fedi
Addison Rae shares insights on her relationship with Omer Fedi
Sydney Sweeney stuns fans at NBA amid lead role rumors in A24 film
Sydney Sweeney stuns fans at NBA amid lead role rumors in A24 film
Noah Centineo admits huge fear behind Peter Kavinsky cameo in ‘XO, Kitty’
Noah Centineo admits huge fear behind Peter Kavinsky cameo in ‘XO, Kitty’
'Stranger Things' season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit
'Stranger Things' season 5 takes dramatic turn as two stars exit
Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram