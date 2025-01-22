Chris Brown takes legal action against Warner Bros, demands $500 million

Chris Brown has taken a major legal action against Warner Bros after a documentary claimed he was a “serial rapist and a sexual abuser.”
In the defamation suit, the musician is demanding £500 million.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, demanded a jury trial and a thorough investigation of docuseries, Chris Brown: A History of Violence.
“To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth. Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown,” the suit read.
The statement further read, “Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence (the ‘Documentary’), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”
As per Deadline, the lawsuit stated that “Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex-related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”
Moreover, Chris would donate a portion of $500m in damages to the “survivors of sexual abuse.”