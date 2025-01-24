Royal

Prince Nikolaos of Greece to tie knot with Chrysí Vardinogianni's on THIS date

Prince Nikolaos of Greece confirmed he was ending his 14-year marriage with Princess Tatiana in April 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Prince Nikolaos of Greece to tie knot with Chrysí Vardinogiannis on THIS date
Prince Nikolaos of Greece to tie knot with Chrysí Vardinogianni's on THIS date

Soon after the news of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Chrysí Vardinogianni’s engagements made headlines, it has now revealed that the couple is set to tie knot very soon in an imminent ceremony.

Although, Queen Anne-Marie and the late King Constantine's son Nikolaos, who was previously married to Princess Tatiana from 2010 to 2024, has not personally announced his engagement, the news was confirmed by HELLO! Greece.

Now the date of the 55-year-old Greek prince and the shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis' daughter Chrysí has been revealed as 7 February.

Nikolaos and Chrysí will likely have a team of staff helping to pull together the intricate details of their royal wedding in such a short turnaround.

The question on everyone's mind is whether the wedding will be an intimate, low-key affair or a grand, pomp-filled celebration befitting a royal wedding.

Earlier to this, Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora tied the knot with American lawyer Matthew Kumar at the Metropolis Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The couple's nuptials were the culmination of a six-year engagement, which was twice postponed before finally taking place.

Prince Nikolaos of Greece confirmed he was ending his 14-year marriage with Princess Tatiana in April 2024.

