Zara Tindall gives first statement after Princess Anne's surprising health confession

Zara Tindall has issued the first statement after her mother Princess Anne revealed shocking details about her tragic 2024 concussion.
During her trip to South Africa, the princess royal made shocking revelation that she has no memory of the incident that occurred on her Gatcombe Park estate and led to a five-night hospital stay.
Now, Princess Anne's daughter has given her first interview where she talked about her and Mike Tindall’s love for Australia, without any discussion about her mother's recent health confession.
“We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year,” she told Hello!
Zara further shared, "[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures.”
"The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between,” she added.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attends the annual Magic Millions equestrian in Australia every year in January.