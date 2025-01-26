Royal

Zara Tindall gives first statement after Princess Anne's surprising health confession

Zara Tindall breaks silence after her mother Princess Anne revealed shocking details about her 2024 concussion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 26, 2025
Zara Tindall gives first statement after Princess Annes surprising health confession
Zara Tindall gives first statement after Princess Anne's surprising health confession

Zara Tindall has issued the first statement after her mother Princess Anne revealed shocking details about her tragic 2024 concussion.

During her trip to South Africa, the princess royal made shocking revelation that she has no memory of the incident that occurred on her Gatcombe Park estate and led to a five-night hospital stay.

Now, Princess Anne's daughter has given her first interview where she talked about her and Mike Tindall’s love for Australia, without any discussion about her mother's recent health confession.

“We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year,” she told Hello!

Zara further shared, "[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures.”

"The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between,” she added.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attends the annual Magic Millions equestrian in Australia every year in January. 

Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move

Taylor Swift creates lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s pal with THIS move
Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault

Birmingham schoolboy murder: 14-year-old charged with six counts of assault
Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan

Ed Sheeran expresses shocking desire as he reflects on his time in Bhutan
Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait
King Charles celebrates Burns Night with new Kilt portrait
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Andrew takes on new challenge as Royal Lodge falls into 'shocking state'
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Prince Harry to lose big chunk of money from his $12 million payout
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings about Prince William after father’s statement
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Prince Harry’s US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
Queen Camilla makes huge vow ahead of Auschwitz liberation anniversary
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
King Charles shares special wish after Princess Anne’s concussion statement
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Queen Sofia attends grand celebration after receiving big honour from King Felipe
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
Princess Charlene breaks cover with bold look amid divorce rumours
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update