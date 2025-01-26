Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama

Trending

Big News! Hania Amir is set to share the screen with Bilal Abbas Khan in new project

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 26, 2025
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to pair up for Musaddiq Malek's drama 

The unthinkable is happening with Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas Khan's potential collaboration! 

Two of 2024's biggest and most bankable stars are reportedly coming together for a brand-new drama. 

Their recent shows Ishq Murshid and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum were blockbusters, leaving fans craving for more. 

Seemingly, the year-long craving is over now as Hania and Bilal will be sharing the screen for the first time in ARY Digital's upcoming project titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. 

However, upon hearing the big news drama-buffs have sparked widespread excitement. 

Fans took to social media to express that they cannot wait to see the dynamic duo in action . 

One anticipated, "Its gonna be one hell of a show." 

A second user penned, "What a news... It will break all records."

"I was literally waiting for this duo," a third fan effused. 

"Wow deadly combo," a fourth added. 

While not much is revealed yet, the show will be helmed by director Musaddiq Malek, who recently delivered another hit show Noor Jahan starring Kubra Khan. 

To note, Hania Amir is one of the leading names of the Pakistan entertainment industry, known for giving back-to-back hits.

On the other hand, Bilal Abbas Khan mesmerized people across the globe in Ishq Murshid, proving his versatility as an actor. 

The fitness freak also very well knows how to impress fans  in projects like Pyaar Ke Sadqay, Mann Jogi and Cheekh. 

