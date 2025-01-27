Entertainment

Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid

A Star Is Born actor, Bradley Cooper, and supermodel, Gigi Hadid, began dating each other in October 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • January 27, 2025

Bradley Cooper has recently taken his daughter, Lea, to watch the latest match of the NFC without his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

A Star Is Born actor was seen walking hand-in-hand with his seven-year-old daughter, whom he co-parents with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, January 26th, 2025.

In the viral photos and video clips, Cooper was notably photographed waving at the crowd, after which left the audience went wild.

The Maestro star was wearing a green and white jacket, which he paired with a coordinated hat.

On the other hand, Lea sported a Philadelphia Eagles' shirt. To elevate her look, she carried a red scarf.

The father-of-one was born in and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia, which made him a long-time Eagles' fan.

However, during this appearance of Bradley, he ditched his current flame and renowned supermodel.

The couple, who has been under the spotlight due to their romance since October 2023, has previously sparked marriage speculations after a few reports suggested that the two are currently enjoying their relationship and focusing on their parent's duties.

As of now, neither Bradley Cooper nor Gigi Hadid has confirmed their wedding rumours.

