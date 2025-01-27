World

Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria

The Himalayan cedar is considered a sacred tree in its native country

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria
Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria

A 166-year-old tree was uprooted during Storm Èowyn in the UK.

As per BBC, the Himalayan cedar tree, which is 100ft had been planted during a visit by Queen Victoria’s eldest son, Albert.

Simon Milne, a person responsible for caring for the tallest tree in Edinburg, expressed great sadness after it was destroyed.

Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria

Simon said, “I’m very sad for the loss of these very special specimens. These are all special trees with a history and with botanical and conservation value.”

He explained that this tree was one of 15 tress in Scotland’s national botanical collection that were destroyed, with 25 others also badly damaged.

Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria

“I’m sad for the visitors as this was one of the favourite trees in the garden. I also feel very much for our staff who tended all these trees. The mood is sombre because the staff are passionate about the botanical collection,” Simon shared.

As per the outlet, despite the tree’s ages, these species can live for 600 years in its natural environment.

Himalayan cedar is not strong enough to be used for making furniture.

However, the staff are considering finding another way to make use of the wood.

Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria

The Himalayan cedar is considered a sacred tree in its native country and its Sanskrit name translates to “wood of the gods.”

Simon believes it will take a long time before another Himalayan cedar tree of the same size grows in Edinburgh again.

During the storm, which had wind speeds reaching 100mph, at least 150 panes of glass were broken in the garden’s hot house and the staff wrapped many of the tropical plants in protective material to protect them from Scotland’s cold weather.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence

Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes
Discover HIDDEN island with pink beach where only one person lives
Discover HIDDEN island with pink beach where only one person lives
Massive Earth split could give birth to world’s sixth ocean soon
Massive Earth split could give birth to world’s sixth ocean soon
California faces new challenge after wildfire containment
California faces new challenge after wildfire containment
Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event
Auschwitz Liberation 80 anniversary: Survivors, leaders, King Charles to attend event
Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end
Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end
Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines
Jeju Air crash probe uncovers bird feathers, blood in plane's engines
Trump hits Colombia with 25% 'emergency' tariffs over deportation row
Trump hits Colombia with 25% 'emergency' tariffs over deportation row
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Discover mysterious 'ghost town' that becomes popular tourist spot after 40 years
Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK
Feathers McGraw's surprising popularity sparks tattoo trend across UK
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
Woman sets record for longest survival with groundbreaking pig kidney transplant
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online
UK government plans stricter regulations for buying knives online