Storm Èowyn destroys historic 166-year-old tree linked to Queen Victoria

A 166-year-old tree was uprooted during Storm Èowyn in the UK.
As per BBC, the Himalayan cedar tree, which is 100ft had been planted during a visit by Queen Victoria’s eldest son, Albert.
Simon Milne, a person responsible for caring for the tallest tree in Edinburg, expressed great sadness after it was destroyed.
Simon said, “I’m very sad for the loss of these very special specimens. These are all special trees with a history and with botanical and conservation value.”
He explained that this tree was one of 15 tress in Scotland’s national botanical collection that were destroyed, with 25 others also badly damaged.
“I’m sad for the visitors as this was one of the favourite trees in the garden. I also feel very much for our staff who tended all these trees. The mood is sombre because the staff are passionate about the botanical collection,” Simon shared.
As per the outlet, despite the tree’s ages, these species can live for 600 years in its natural environment.
Himalayan cedar is not strong enough to be used for making furniture.
However, the staff are considering finding another way to make use of the wood.
The Himalayan cedar is considered a sacred tree in its native country and its Sanskrit name translates to “wood of the gods.”
Simon believes it will take a long time before another Himalayan cedar tree of the same size grows in Edinburgh again.
During the storm, which had wind speeds reaching 100mph, at least 150 panes of glass were broken in the garden’s hot house and the staff wrapped many of the tropical plants in protective material to protect them from Scotland’s cold weather.