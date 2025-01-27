New Zealand welcomes digital nomads with major visa rule changes

New Zealand has announced major changes to its visa rules!
As per BBC, New Zealand has made it easier for people who travel while working remotely known as digital nomads, to get a visa.
With the new rules in place, people can work remotely for their overseas employer while staying in the country for up to 90 days.
After this period, they may need to pay taxes as a resident of New Zealand.
Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a statement, noting, "The change will enable many visitors to extend their stays, which will lead to more money being spent in the country.”
She added, “We welcome visitors of all types to New Zealand and in this particular announcement, those who are able to work as digital nomads here on our shores.”
New Zealand is facing an economic downturn and its tourism sector suffered significant losses due to the country’s borders being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government announced that new rules apply to all visitor visas, including those for tourists and people visiting family, partners or guardians on long-term visas.
It also clarified that the remote work allowed must be for a job based outside New Zealand.
However, visitors who need to work in New Zealand for a local employer must still apply for the correct visa.