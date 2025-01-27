Reese Witherspoon chosen as Jury Foreman after 'Legally Blonde' role

Reese Witherspoon revealed a humorous full-circle moment when she was made foreman on a jury, attributing the decision to her iconic role in Legally Blonde.
Speaking at The Graham Norton Show, the 48-year-old actress reflected on the experience of casting in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde.
“Well listen, I did not want to do jury duty,” Witherspoon told host Graham Norton, 61. “But I remember it was after Legally Blonde. It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills.”
She continued, “I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna pick me.’ They picked me for a long trial, y'all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury."
“That’s not that long,” fellow guest and You're Cordially Invited costar Will Ferrell added in to which Witherspoon replied, “Okay, Ferrell.”
Ferrell, 57, continued, “I thought you were going to say a month.”
“No listen, it was two solid weeks every day going in,” Witherspoon said.
She added, “And I was watching it and it was a dog bite case but it was very clear, I was very invested in this case.”
The Morning Show host noted, “We went every day and then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, ‘Okay, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman’ and they all unanimously are like, ‘Her.’ ”
The Cruel Intentions star pointed to herself, saying, “Me, me?”
Notably, Witherspoon shared how some considered a defendant was guilty because they didn't like “the way she looked.”