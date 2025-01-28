Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray makes first statement amid family dispute

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to his son Trace Cyrus' shocking claims via an emotional YouTube video

  • January 28, 2025

Billy Ray Cyrus made first statement after his son Trace Cyrus accused him of harassment amid a family feud.

The Achy Breaky Heart crooner shared a clip on Sunday, January 26, on his YouTube channel, of the music video of his 2009 classic track Somebody Said a Prayer featuring his son, whom he adopted in 1993.

Billy Ray also penned an emotional caption along his post, "Sunday callin. Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother."

"Let this moment be the start of healing for us all. The past does not equal the future. Amen," the country star concluded.

The 66-year-old American singer's post came after Trace, whom he shares with his now ex-wife Tish Cyrus, accused him of threatening him after his controversial performance at the USA's 47th President Donald Trump's post-inauguration ceremony.

On January 25th, the 35-year-old musician took to his Instagram handle to voice his concerns over his father's deteriorated mental condition and disclosed that Billy Ray has given him verbal threats for exposing his illness publicly.

In his post, he urged him to seek help as his family is genuinely concerned for his health. 

