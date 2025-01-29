Royal

Princess Eugenie reacts to Princess Beatrice, Edoardo’s daughter birth

The younger sister of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, shared her reaction on the delightful news

  • January 29, 2025
Princess Eugenie is aunt to one more adorable baby girl!

Just a few moments after King Charles and Queen Camilla took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family on Wednesday, January 29, and announced the arrival of a new member to the family, Princess Beatrice’s second daughter, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew shared a heartwarming reaction to the post.

Re-sharing the British Royal Family’s Instagram post on her Story, Eugenie reacted and penned, “Welcome baby girl" followed by a cute pink bow sticker.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm,” read the statement released by the British Monarch and his wife.

The Royal Palace also revealed that the whole Royal Family has been “informed” and are “delighted” over the heartfelt news.

Several royal fans also shared their overjoyed reactions to the news and dropped their heartwarming wishes for the newborn baby and her parents, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“I love Athena’s name. I am happy that everyone is happy and healthy,” read a comment.

Another added, “How wonderful. Gorgeous baby and lovely name!”

A third expressed, “Aww such wonderful news!! I absolutely love her name. welcome to the world baby Athena.”

To note, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo also shared a 3-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth.

