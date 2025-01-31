Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his bond with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently reached 921 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025

  

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is famous globally and will likely go down as one of the most legendary rivalries in the history of football.

This rivalry sparked strong opinions among fans, dividing them into two groups.

While, fans and experts often debated who was better, the players themselves always remained respectful towards each other throughout their careers.

In a part of an exclusive interview with journalist Edu Aguirre for El Chiringuito, which is set to be released on Monday, February 3, Ronaldo made it clear that, contrary to what some fans may think, he has a good relationship with Messi.

“I’ve never had a bad relationship with him; if anything, it’s the opposite,” Ronaldo revealed.

Ronaldo also asked about whether any player could surpass their remarkable records, to which he replied, I hope football is very good, but I see it as something difficult.”

This is not the first time Ronaldo has publicly expressed respect for Messi.

In a conference two years ago, Ronaldo clarified that there was no “hatred” between him and Messi.

CR7 explained, “I don’t see it that way, the rivalry is over. It was good, the fans liked it. Those who love Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi. We’re both very good, we changed the history of soccer.”

The Portuguese star recently reached 921 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 71 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.

