Travis Scott, Post Malone, Don Toliver to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl party?

The Fanatics’ Super Bowl bash is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2025

  • January 31, 2025
Fanatics’ Super Bowl bash is going to be “fantastic”!

Several A-list Hollywood stars including Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Don Toliver are reported to be rocking the lavish party hosted by the Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, revealed some showbiz insiders to Page Six.

Besides naming the three popular American rappers, the sources told that at least five more music stars have also been confirmed by the Fanatics to play in the party.

It was also reported by the insiders that a total of 15 to 20 top acts are about to be performed on the stage this time.

Revealing that the security may be tighter than before for this year’s party, sources stated, “There will be 150 security people there, after their big [Super Bowl] parties in Arizona and Vegas to keep people from sneaking in. It will be 100% secure."

They added, "This is one party you cannot buy your way into. You have to be invited by Fanatics.”

For those uninformed, Fanatics, founded by Michael Rubin, is global digital sports platform which is in charge of selling official sports merchandise to Super Bowl. The company also hosts party for the annual league championship of the National Football League (NFL).

The party, which is scheduled to be hosted on February 8 this year, is famous for live music performances from notable singers and rappers of the music industry.

